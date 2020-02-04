Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Roger Mays Obituary
Roger Mays

Des Moines - Roger Ray Mays, 75, of Des Moines passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Mercy One Hospice House, Johnston, Iowa, surrounded by his family.

The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6th at the funeral home. Roger will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Bayard, Iowa.

Please see full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
