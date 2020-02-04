|
|
Roger Mays
Des Moines - Roger Ray Mays, 75, of Des Moines passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Mercy One Hospice House, Johnston, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6th at the funeral home. Roger will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Bayard, Iowa.
Please see full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020