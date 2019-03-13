Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R&J's Bar and Grill
Kellogg, IA
Kellogg - Roger Osborn, age 76 of Rock Creek Lake near Kellogg, Iowa, died on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Grinnell Regional Medical Center.

A celebration of his life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at R&J's Bar and Grill in Kellogg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Outdoors without Boundaries or the Kellogg Fire Department, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.

Roger Kenneth Osborn was born on February 18, 1942 in Grinnell, Iowa to Raymond Kenneth Osborn and Myrtle Maree (Holmes) Osborn. He was raised in Grinnell and graduated from Grinnell High School with the class of 1960.

Roger was united in marriage to Mary Anne Buryanek on January 18, 2002 in Kellogg, Iowa. The couple resided at Rock Creek Lake near Kellogg. Roger was a mechanic at Grinnell Implement for over 40 years. He purchased R&J's Bar in Kellogg in 1992 and sold the business in 2005. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, bowling, and going to tractor pulls and car races with his buddies.

Roger is survived by his wife of 17 years, Mary Osborn of rural Kellogg; stepchildren, Russell (Janeen) Bollhoefer and Deb Bollhoefer; granddaughter, Kali Bollhoefer; sisters, Carolyn (Jerry) Grosenbach, Barb (Jim) Saunders; brother, Ron (Carlin) Osborn; good friend, Carol Jean; sister-in-laws, Vera Diediker, Tess Buryanek, Delores Buryanek, Marlis (Frank) Asprey; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jackie Osborn; and daughter, Kimbery Osborn.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 13, 2019
