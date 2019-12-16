|
|
Roger Patrick
New Virginia - Roger Daren Patrick was born January 27, 1964 in Wichita, Kansas to Edward Daren Patrick and Marilyn Christine Meyers. He left this world on December 13, 2019 at the age of 55.
Roger worked most of his career for Rain King of Des Moines. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He loved being outdoors and working around his property.
Left to cherish Roger's memory are his children Adam (Lisha) Patrick, Christine Patrick, and Jason Patrick, grandchildren Austin, Alissa, Carter, Adalyse, Kynsley, Kimberly, and Charlotte, brothers Brian (Sonda) Patrick and Shawn Patrick, ex-wife Ida Patrick and numerous family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be at 6:00 P.M., Friday, December 20 at Down Under Bar & Grill, 8350 Hickman Rd. in Clive.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019