Roger "Rod" Peel
Norwalk - Rod Peel, age 79, of Norwalk died peacefully August 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Linda; a daughter, Amy (Ted) Wood; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother Richard; and a host of other family and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Trudy Peel in 2008.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 9th with the family present to receive guests from 3 to 5 p.m. at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 10th at Fellowship Community Church in Norwalk. Burial will follow at the Lincoln Cemetery in Granger. For his complete life-story, on-line condolences and to send flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com
or call (515) 981-0700.