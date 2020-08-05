1/1
Roger "Rod" Peel
{ "" }
Roger "Rod" Peel

Norwalk - Rod Peel, age 79, of Norwalk died peacefully August 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Linda; a daughter, Amy (Ted) Wood; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother Richard; and a host of other family and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Trudy Peel in 2008.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 9th with the family present to receive guests from 3 to 5 p.m. at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 10th at Fellowship Community Church in Norwalk. Burial will follow at the Lincoln Cemetery in Granger. For his complete life-story, on-line condolences and to send flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
AUG
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Fellowship Community Church
AUG
10
Burial
Lincoln Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
