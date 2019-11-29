|
Roger Peterson
Des Moines - Roger Delano Peterson, 86, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Karen Acres Care Facility in Urbandale. A memorial service for Roger will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, December 2, 2019 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will begin at noon prior to services. Roger was born on September 22, 1933 in Rolfe, Iowa to Harley and Luella Peterson. Roger was an avid fisherman and loved working in the yard. Roger retired from the Des Moines Public School System after 35 years as a custodian.
Roger is survived by his wife Nancy of Urbandale, daughter Julie(Kevin)Long of Des Moines, son, Bob Peterson of Pleasant Hill; 4 grandchildren, Jamie Long, Daniel Long, Megan Long and Michael Peterson. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019