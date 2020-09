Roger Stephens, Jr.Waukee - Roger Louis Stephens, 66, who was born in Ottumwa, Iowa on February 21, 1954, passed away after a battle with cancer on September 21, 2020.Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with funeral services being held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., both at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee. (Face masks are requested for both.) Roger's service will be live-streamed and can be viewed starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday or anytime thereafter at www.facebook.com/ernstfuneralcremation To view Roger's full obituary, leave condolences for the family or order flowers, please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com . Memorials may be directed in Roger's memory to Mercy Hospice House in Johnston, IA.