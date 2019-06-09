Services
Roger "Allen" Sunderman


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger "Allen" Sunderman Obituary
Roger "Allen" Sunderman

Fort Dodge - Mr. Roger "Allen" Sunderman, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, born May 16, 1948, passed away at age 71 on May 29, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ home. Preceded in death by parents Roger and Lyda. Allen served in the Navy on the USS Dixon, Vietnam Era. Allen was married to his friend & partner of some 38 yrs. Daniel Koskovick in Ft. Dodge, IA in 2012. After moving to Phoenix in 1996, they continued to spend summers in Minneapolis and Ft. Dodge. Allen loved driving his sports cars, and did so thru most of his 70th year. Donations in Allen's name to Mayo Clinic Pancreatic Cancer Research. A celebration of life will be at their home in Phoenix and in September in Minneapolis. Neptune Society - Phoenix, 1634 S. Priest Drive Suite 103, Tempe, 480-785-7000.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
