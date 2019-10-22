|
|
Roland Bimbi
Clive - Roland Joseph Bimbi, 91, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at Woodland Creek Retirement Community in Clive, IA. Services will be held 10:30 am Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Malachy's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Madrid, Iowa.
Roland was born March 25, 1928, in , IA, to Pete and Theresa (Janovick) Bimbi. He married Betty Bimbi and they were blessed with over 60 years of marriage.
Roland worked as a Machinist for John Deere for 35 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, the Vittoria Lodge, and a past member of St. Malachy's Catholic Church.
Roland is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Steve) Gonseth of Urbandale, IA, Joanie (Doug) Tassi of Kansas City, KS, Theresa (Randy) Carper of Monkton, MD, Mary Lou (Michael) Killebrew of Windsor Heights, IA; grandchildren, Sean (Elizabeth) Tassi, Valerie (Hassan Bethea) Bimbi, Dan (Megan) Carper, Natalie (Aaron) Gendle, Jessica (Clay) Davis, Kyle (Brittany) Sanger; 11 great grandchildren; nephew, John Bimbi. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Bimbi; Grandsons, Matthew Gonseth and Jason Tassi; father, Pete Bimbi; mother, Theresa Bimbi; brother, Leo Bimbi; sister in law, Joyce Bimbi.
The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019, at St. Malachy's Catholic Church in Madrid with a Rosary beginning at 6 pm. Contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019