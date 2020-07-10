Roland R. FarleyDes Moines - Roland R. Farley passed from this Life on July 8, 2020, at his home in Des Moines, comforted by his wife Jean. He was 84.Roland was born September 1, 1935, in Warren County, Iowa, to parents Olin and Margaret Farley. He resided in Iowa all his life, growing up in Grundy County and graduating from Grundy Center High School in 1953. He left Iowa for two years to serve in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in Korea.Upon his return to Iowa, Roland located in Eldora, where he worked for Eldora Auto Parts as a salesman. From that start in business related to automobiles, Roland went on to employment with NAPA Auto Parts Warehouse, and owned and operated Pine Lake Motor Supply in Eldora, Ackley Motor Supply and ultimately Farley Chevrolet in Hubbard, until his retirement in 2008.He is survived by his wife Jean (Van Tiger); his daughter Kris Farley of Iowa Falls; his wife's son and spouse Scott and Robin Paterni of Lakeville, Minnesota; grandson Cole Paterni of Farmington, Minnesota; granddaughter and spouse Kyli and Tomas Cruz of Lakeville, Minnesota; and great-grandsons Kai, Pacey, Crosby, and Sonny. Roland will also be missed and remembered by many friends, particularly his regular morning coffee group and two special "furry buddies" at home Sofie and Sadie.Roland was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother John. Awaiting him at the Rainbow Bridge are three other "furry buddies" who went on before.A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Iles Dunn's Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Avenue in Des Moines.Jean requests that memorials in Roland's name be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Inc., 5452 N.E. 22nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50313, or to the Blank Park Zoo, 7401 Ninth Street, Des Moines, IA 50315.