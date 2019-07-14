Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
Rolando Justiniano


1937 - 2019
Rolando Justiniano Obituary
Rolando Justiniano

Des Moines - Rolando Justiniano, 81, peacefully passed away July 11, 2019 with his family by his side at Taylor House in Des Moines, ending a short 2 month battle with lung cancer.

A Celebration of Life service will be 7:00pm, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Grandview Park Chapel, Des Moines, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 5 - 7pm, prior to service time.

Rolando was born on August 22, 1937 in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. He attended Bolivia Military College. Rolando met his wife Linda Leigan in Bolivia where she was a Peace Corp volunteer and they were married January 1966. Rolando and Linda returned to Des Moines where he later became a U.S. Citizen. He worked at John Deere in Ankeny for more than 30 years.

His passion was soccer. He was one of the founding members of the youth East Des Moines Soccer program in the mid 1970's. He coached several teams over the years and spread his love of soccer to many Des Moines children.

Rolando's interests included working out 5 days a week with his wife at the Altoona Campus, watching soccer 24/7 on T.V., riding his motorcycle, grilling pork chops, politics, current events, and attending his grandchildren's athletic events. After his retirement, he spent winters in tropical Santa Cruz, Bolivia where he was known and loved as Tío (uncle) Justin to many relatives.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Justiniano; children, Natali Justiniano Pahl (Craig), Brenda Mullane (fiancé, Brian), and Rolando Justiniano (Amy); grandchildren, Cade and Kennedy Pahl and Mackenzie and Madeline Mulhern. All are located in the Des Moines metro area. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Steve Mullane and infant grandson, Austin Justiniano.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your may be directed in memory of Rolando.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019
