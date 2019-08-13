Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Rolland Lee Larson


1924 - 2019
Rolland Lee Larson Obituary
Rolland Lee Larson

West Des Moines - Rolland (Rollie) Lee Larson, 95, went peacefully to be with the Lord on August 11, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on February 26, 1924 to Lee and Marguerite Larson. Rolland grew up in Des Moines, Iowa and lived in Clive and Waukee his entire life.

Rolland retired from Northwestern Bell after 35 years of service and enjoyed an early retirement. His favorite days were those spent with his loving wife, Helen, and their six children. In his later years he enjoyed golf, volunteering, traveling and vacationing during the winters in Florida and California.

Rolland was a faithful member of St. Theresa's parish for 49 years. He was often found helping his wife as she volunteered her time organizing and cooking funeral dinners for the parish for over 20 years. He was known for his love of family, golf, and model airplanes. He was devoted to his family and the love of his life, Helen, for 67 years. He was a charter member of Urbandale Golf and Country Club and always loved a great round of golf with his special foursome. In addition, Rolland enjoyed playing bridge, lunch with his telephone buddies and giving of his time as a volunteer at Mercy West Lakes Hospital.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Rolland is survived by his five children, David Larson of Palm Harbor, FL, Theresa (Vern) Edin of Coppell, TX, Phillip (Shari) Larson of West Des Moines, Riley (Julie) Larson of Clive, and Mary Ann (Greg) Spear of Flower Mound, TX. In addition, he is survived by thirteen grandchildren; Nick, Joe, Alex, Tiffany, Jeremy, Bryan, Michael, Jonathan, Logan, Lindsay, Andrew, Maddie, and Hannah; nine great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Theresa Larson; his daughter, Linda Lee Larson; his parents, and sister.

A celebration of Rolland's life will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff at Edgewater Retirement Community for their love for Rollie over the past five years.

Memorials may be directed to St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 13, 2019
