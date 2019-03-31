|
|
Rollie M. Lee, Jr.
Ankeny - Rollie M. Lee, Jr., age 73, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 after a very long and courageous battle with dementia.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet; daughter Christine Bryant (Dan), grandchildren Tyler Bryant (KayLynn) and Taylor Bryant; sister Dianne Kline (Tom); brothers Steve Lee (Cindy) and Larry Lee (Teri) and many extended family members.
Rollie was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard Lee, grandparents and grandchild, Alex Bryant.
Rollie was born in Des Moines, Iowa, October 1945. He graduated from Boys Town, Omaha, NE in 1963. He enjoyed touring with the Boys Town Choir and loved to sing. He was a printer by trade and worked in the Des Moines and Ames areas. He was an editor for a fishing magazine for 5 years in the late 1980's which he loved doing.
His first love was fishing which he did all year long. He took many friend and family trips to northern Minnesota and Canada. He also hunted and bowled. He just loved to have fun. If you were at a party with him, he was the one always telling jokes. His full-faced laugh is unforgettable. He was a good husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to many. He was kind to others and liked to help. Thank you to everyone that enriched his life and visited him in his decline. He knew you were there.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 2nd at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery.
In remembrance of Rollie if you so wish, donations may be made to the or Boys Town in Nebraska in his name. If you prefer, these can also be sent to Janet and she will forward them. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019