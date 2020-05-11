Services
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
1:30 PM
Interment
Following Services
Maple Hill Cemetery
Resources
Rollin Daly Obituary
Rollin Daly

Osceola - Rollin passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Homestead Assisted Living in Osceola, Iowa at the age of 91 years.

Visitation will be open on Wednesday from 10 am to 7 pm. Funeral services will be 1:30 Thursday at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola followed by interment in Maple Hill Cemetery.

Rollin is survived by his wife Dorothy Daly, daughter Sharon Whittlesey and her husband David of Woodburn.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Osceola Church of Christ.

Online condolences at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 12, 2020
