Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Resources
More Obituaries for Rommert Folkerts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rommert Frederick Folkerts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rommert Frederick Folkerts Obituary
Rommert Frederick Folkerts

Des Moines - Rommert Frederick Folkerts grew up in Corsica, South Dakota, son of Roy and Marie Folkerts and brother of Elaine.

Fred was a fine all-around athlete but especially enjoyed baseball. He was captain of his high school baseball team; they went on to win the South Dakota State B championship game in 1950.

After a stint in college Fred returned home to discover how lovely and interesting Jean Plooster had become, and they married in December 1953. A brief baby boom resulted in the arrival of daughters Rachel, Nancy and Julie.

Fred was full of energy and optimism, always ready for a new adventure - camping, rock hunting, reworking buildings into creative, stylish homes.

Fred happily pitched in with many community projects - volunteer fireman, coach, service club member, Sunday School teacher, reluctant choir member, and many more.

Never afraid to pull up stakes, and curious to see the world he'd seen in picture books, in 1973 Fred announced to the family that they were going to Africa. Sure enough, Fred was speaking Swahili within the year, and working with people in the Congo and Kenya on various projects.

Fred was naturally the life of the party at family gatherings and had an ease with meeting people. In his last years, even with Alzheimer's disease, he did not lose his winsome ways. People loved him.

Fred took a big swing at life.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rommert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -