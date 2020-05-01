|
Rommert Frederick Folkerts
Des Moines - Rommert Frederick Folkerts grew up in Corsica, South Dakota, son of Roy and Marie Folkerts and brother of Elaine.
Fred was a fine all-around athlete but especially enjoyed baseball. He was captain of his high school baseball team; they went on to win the South Dakota State B championship game in 1950.
After a stint in college Fred returned home to discover how lovely and interesting Jean Plooster had become, and they married in December 1953. A brief baby boom resulted in the arrival of daughters Rachel, Nancy and Julie.
Fred was full of energy and optimism, always ready for a new adventure - camping, rock hunting, reworking buildings into creative, stylish homes.
Fred happily pitched in with many community projects - volunteer fireman, coach, service club member, Sunday School teacher, reluctant choir member, and many more.
Never afraid to pull up stakes, and curious to see the world he'd seen in picture books, in 1973 Fred announced to the family that they were going to Africa. Sure enough, Fred was speaking Swahili within the year, and working with people in the Congo and Kenya on various projects.
Fred was naturally the life of the party at family gatherings and had an ease with meeting people. In his last years, even with Alzheimer's disease, he did not lose his winsome ways. People loved him.
Fred took a big swing at life.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 1 to May 3, 2020