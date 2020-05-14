|
Ron Branam
West Des Moines - Ron Branam, 81, passed away on May 13, 2020.
Born in Whittier, CA, his family moved to Earlham, IA where he attended Earlham High School. He moved to Des Moines in 1958 upon his marriage to Sandy (Compton) Branam. He has lived in West Des Moines for the last 50+ years.
He attended the American Institute of Business and Minnesota School of Business and received a Degree in Court Reporting from both schools. Shortly after starting a 40-year career within the Polk County and State of Iowa Judicial Branch, he suffered a devastating injury which left him a quadriplegic. He remained wheelchair-bound the rest of his life. He did not let this injury become a stumbling block, but rather a stepping stone as he pursued a career in the Iowa legal community. He was named the State Handicapped Employee of the Year and was the first recipient of the Iowa Supreme Court's Distinguished Service Award. He was an honorary member of the Iowa Court Reporters Association and Polk County Bar Association. He was a member of the West Des Moines United Methodist Church.
Ron was truly an extraordinary man who left many laughing from his well told jokes over the years. He was loved and respected in The Legal community and will be deeply missed by those fortunate to have known him. We should all live by his example of a tenacious and optimistic outlook on life. He had a contagious smile and a little bit of an ornery, fun side that would pull people close to him. Simply a fine man and a hero to many.
Ron had a deep devotion to his wife, Sandy and he cherished his time spent with his daughter, Julie Branam (Rick Wenger) of New York City, son, Ronald Jr. (Dina) of Grove, OK, and grandson, Luke Branam-Wenger of Seattle, WA.
In addition to his children and grandson, he is survived by Sandy, his wife of 62 years; two sisters, Judy (Ron) Moehlis of Cedar Falls, IA and Shirley (Allen) Coyle of Indianola, IA, and numerous sister and brother-in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Esther Branam.
At his request, his body will be cremated and there will be no visitation or services. Memorials may be directed to the Spinal Cord Injury Association of Iowa or West Des Moines United Methodist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 14 to May 17, 2020