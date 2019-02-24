|
|
Ron Christofferson
Des Moines - Ron Christofferson, 61 passed away at Taylor House on February 21, 2019 of complications from cancer.
Ron graduated from Ankney High School and Des Moines Area Community College.
He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Christofferson. Ron is survived by his mother Ella Marie Christofferson, partner Sandra Miller, sister Sandra Hall, and brothers Jon (Sonja), Todd (Sara) and many other family members and friends.
Ron was cremated and the family will hold a private service at a later date. The family requests no flowers.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019