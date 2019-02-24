Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Christofferson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Christofferson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ron Christofferson Obituary
Ron Christofferson

Des Moines - Ron Christofferson, 61 passed away at Taylor House on February 21, 2019 of complications from cancer.

Ron graduated from Ankney High School and Des Moines Area Community College.

He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Christofferson. Ron is survived by his mother Ella Marie Christofferson, partner Sandra Miller, sister Sandra Hall, and brothers Jon (Sonja), Todd (Sara) and many other family members and friends.

Ron was cremated and the family will hold a private service at a later date. The family requests no flowers.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.