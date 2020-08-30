1/1
Ron Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ron Davis

Des Moines - Ronald "Ron" Davis, 92, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. A private family service will be held at McLaren's Funeral home with a burial following at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville, IA.

Ron was born to Donald and Leah Davis on November 4, 1927 and grew up on a family farm outside of Clarksville. He joined the Navy after high school. While in basic training, he met Aggie, the love of his life. Their 74th wedding anniversary was on August 31.

Ron was a well-respected insurance executive in the Des Moines area. He was an officer for a local insurance company and then founded Davis Life Brokerage that has been operating for 40 years. He was a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC).

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was loved and beloved by everyone and was an eternal optimist. When he was not enjoying his family or working in the yard, he would prefer to be in a boat in Canada fishing for Walleyes.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, and baby sister, Dorothy.

Ron is survived by his wife, Aggie, four sons, eleven grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Ron's family asks that memorials be made to Easterseals Iowa or Shriners Hospitals for Children in Minneapolis.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved