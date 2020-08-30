Ron Davis
Des Moines - Ronald "Ron" Davis, 92, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. A private family service will be held at McLaren's Funeral home with a burial following at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville, IA.
Ron was born to Donald and Leah Davis on November 4, 1927 and grew up on a family farm outside of Clarksville. He joined the Navy after high school. While in basic training, he met Aggie, the love of his life. Their 74th wedding anniversary was on August 31.
Ron was a well-respected insurance executive in the Des Moines area. He was an officer for a local insurance company and then founded Davis Life Brokerage that has been operating for 40 years. He was a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC).
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was loved and beloved by everyone and was an eternal optimist. When he was not enjoying his family or working in the yard, he would prefer to be in a boat in Canada fishing for Walleyes.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, and baby sister, Dorothy.
Ron is survived by his wife, Aggie, four sons, eleven grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Ron's family asks that memorials be made to Easterseals Iowa or Shriners Hospitals for Children
in Minneapolis.