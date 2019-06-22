Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA
Ron Martin Obituary
Ron Martin

Prairie City - Ralph Ronald Martin (Ron) was born 03/05/1949 and lived most of his life in Iowa.

His life was fulfilled as a Daddy, a Papa, a Brother, a retired postal service member, a US Marine in the Vietnam War, but most importantly as a Husband. Linda and Ron were married 06/29/1984 and raised four children together and helped to guide many other children through life. They were blessed with 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. On 06/18/2019 Ronnie was able to rest all his capes of life.

Visitation will be on 06/22/2019 SATURDAY from 11 to 3 at Iles Funeral homes Grandview Park 3211 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317
Published in Des Moines Register on June 22, 2019
