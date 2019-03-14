Services
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
Ron Riekena Obituary
Ron Riekena

Osceola - Ron passed from this life Monday, March 11 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Memorial services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola with visitation one hour prior to services.

Known among his family and friends as an educator, Ron's career began at Gladbrook and continued in Kanawha and Osceola. He retired as the head of Food and Nutrition for the State of Iowa, Department of Education in 1997.

Ron is survived by his wife, Sally of Osceola, IA; sons, Jeff Riekena of Osceola, IA, Mark (Lucy) Riekena of Taipei, Taiwan and Scott Riekena of McKinley, TX; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sister, Shirley McBride of Maxwell, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a tribute to be decided at a later time. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 14, 2019
