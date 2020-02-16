Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Indianola - Ron Turner, 59, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Indianola. A visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, with family present at Overton Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the visitation and the burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

Ron is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Ross Turner, Ashley Bussanmas and Stephanie Babic; 10 grandchildren; mother, Tina Turner; siblings, Roy Turner and Pat Larsen. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Turner; sister, Peg Tometich and close friend Morris Oglesbee.

Memorials may be given to The Pink Tractor Foundation. For a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
