Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
For more information about
Ronald Parker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ubben-Lentz Funeral Home
Humboldt, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Olaf Lutheran Church
Bode, IA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLaren's Funeral Chapel
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Glendale Cemetery
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald A. Parker


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald A. Parker Obituary
Ronald A. Parker

Humboldt - Ronald A. Parker, 86, of Humboldt, passed away, March 3, 2019, at the Humboldt North Care Center in Humboldt due to complications related to dementia. Funeral services will be Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:30 am at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Bode with Pastor James Borlaug officiating. Visitation will be Thursday evening, from 5-7:00 pm at Ubben-Lentz Funeral Home in Humboldt. Visitation will also be Friday, March 8, 2019, from 5-7 pm at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines. Burial will be Saturday, March 9 at 11:00 am at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Left to cherish Ron's memory are his wife, Janice; children, Bradley (Kimberly) Parker of Pleasant Hill and Deanna Polson of Johnston; grandchildren, Kelsey, Matthew and Aiden Parker and Jady, Ty, and Shay Polson; half-sister Dianna (Robert) Vandervort of Des Moines and half-brother Jerry Parker of Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn in 1990 and half-brother Charles Parker. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to view the complete obituary and leave condolences for the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now