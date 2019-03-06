|
|
Ronald A. Parker
Humboldt - Ronald A. Parker, 86, of Humboldt, passed away, March 3, 2019, at the Humboldt North Care Center in Humboldt due to complications related to dementia. Funeral services will be Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:30 am at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Bode with Pastor James Borlaug officiating. Visitation will be Thursday evening, from 5-7:00 pm at Ubben-Lentz Funeral Home in Humboldt. Visitation will also be Friday, March 8, 2019, from 5-7 pm at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines. Burial will be Saturday, March 9 at 11:00 am at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Left to cherish Ron's memory are his wife, Janice; children, Bradley (Kimberly) Parker of Pleasant Hill and Deanna Polson of Johnston; grandchildren, Kelsey, Matthew and Aiden Parker and Jady, Ty, and Shay Polson; half-sister Dianna (Robert) Vandervort of Des Moines and half-brother Jerry Parker of Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn in 1990 and half-brother Charles Parker. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to view the complete obituary and leave condolences for the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019