Ronald A. Schultz
Urbandale - Ronald Allen Schultz, 83, died peacefully on Friday June 28, 2019 at Bickford Senior Living of Urbandale, Iowa.
Ron was born in Mason City on September 5, 1935 to the late Edwin Schultz and Lottie Pearle (Willis) Young. He graduated from Mason City High School and proudly served as a Sargent in the U.S Army.
Ron married Donna Marie Sanders in 1962 in Des Moines, Iowa. They had 1 daughter, Staci LeAn and later moved to Urbandale, Iowa where they lived throughout his life.
Ron was a faithful member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Des Moines, and a member of #509 WestGate - Adelphic Masonic Lodge where he served as Master in 1976. He was an installer for the Telephone Company and retired from US West (CenturyLink) after 44 years of employment.
Ron was an avid gardener, mechanic and handyman. He was able to fix anything he touched and took pride in his green thumb. He was very generous with his produce and supplied vegetables to many family and friends.
Ron is survived by his wife, Donna (Sanders) Schultz; his daughter, Staci (Phil) Bishop; his grandchildren, Davison Bishop, Zach Bishop and Kylie Bishop; three sisters, Delores (James) Harner, Beverly Hall, and Maxine Hull and several nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Larry Schultz, Ardon Schultz and Edward Schultz; sister, Marjorie Miller, and two brothers-in-law, George Hall and L. Perry Hull.
Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with a Masonic Service directly following. Both will be held at the Iles Westover Chapel. Interment will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa. Memorials may be given to the Ronald A. Schultz Memorial Fund. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019