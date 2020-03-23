|
|
Ronald "Ron" Allen Tanner
Waukee - Ron Tanner, 64, passed away peacefully at home on March 21, 2020, with his wife, Molly, and sister, Carol, by his side. He was born in Salem, Oregon, on August 6, 1955, the son of Robert and Arlene Tanner.
His family moved to Des Moines in 1970 and he graduated from East High School in 1973. Ron retired from MidAmerican Energy after 42 years of service as an electrical lineman.
Ron exemplified the word quality in all he did. He was all about life's adventures, experiences, traditions, and doing the right thing. His motto in life was "Life is Good." He truly was "The Village" to his many nieces and nephews as he played a significant role in their lives.
Ron loved sports and was an avid fan of the Cyclones and Steelers. He enjoyed traveling extensively, fishing, kayaking, and golfing.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Molly; siblings, Joyce Gilmore, Jim Tanner, and Carol Tanner; as well as many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Make-A-Wish Foundation in loving memory of Ron.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020