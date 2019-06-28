|
|
Ronald Benge
Osceola - Services for Ronald Dean Benge, 72, who passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Des Moines, will be held 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Liberty Cemetery, rural Clark County, IA.
He is survived by his children, Raymond Oldsen, Joan Veach, April Oldsen, Joyce (Ben) Gott, Kathy Fontaine, Ronda Clark and Ronnie Benge; 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jake, Tiny, Tom, John, Rod and Scott Benge; sisters Mary Thompson and Alice Nutting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lela Benge, wife Dixie Benge, two grandchildren; brother, Lee Benge and sisters, Priscilla Carter and Donna Nutting.
Visitation will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials can be made in Ron's name to the New Virginia American Legion Post # 281. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 28, 2019