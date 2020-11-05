Ronald D. Biondi
Des Moines, Iowa - Ronald Dean Biondi, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Ron was born July 25, 1938 to Edward and Mary Ann (Scartozzi) Biondi. First and foremost in his life was his family. Ron was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He doted on his beloved wife, Joyce and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He never missed one of their activities or sporting events.
Ron worked in the automotive industry for most of his career, retiring from Bob Brown Chevrolet. In his free time, he loved being outdoors, deer or turkey hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Central Iowa Long Spurs, the Des Moines chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He loved his Labradors and they were his constant companions. Ron looked forward to the last Thursday of every month when the Dowling High School alums would get together and he never passed up the opportunity to play cards with his friends and family.
He is survived by his sons, Ron Jr. (Gara), Rick (Shelly), and Randy (Brandi); grandchildren, Cameron, Carter, Caylin, Sydney, and Logan; great-granddaughter, Spencer; sister, Marcella (Milo) Oliver; and other extended family and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Ann Biondi; and his beloved wife, Joyce.
There will be a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a service at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Ron will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
Greater Iowa, 1730 28th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50266, in appreciation of the wonderful care they gave to his wife, Joyce.
