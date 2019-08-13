Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
West Des Moines United Methodist Church
720 Grand Ave
West Des Moines, IA
1941 - 2019
West Des Moines - Ronald Duane Williams, 78, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Ron was born in Corydon, Iowa on June 13, 1941 to Vann and Eleanor Williams.

He was a graduate of Ankeny High School, served in the Army from June 1963 to June 1966. He then went to work at Armstrong Tire as a Tire Inspector. Armstrong Tire became Titan Tire by the time he retired in 1999. He had a love of flying small planes, riding motorcycles, woodworking, photography, playing electronic games and watching westerns on TV.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy of 38 years, Daughters: Wendy (Brandon) Carlson, grandchildren Jaden and Maia Carlson; Janet (Pat) Bussanmas. Brother: Dick (Judy) Williams. Beloved dog: Rosie.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim.

A memorial service will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 14th at West Des Moines United Methodist Church (720 Grand Ave WDM, IA). His remains have been cremated with private burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Ron's name to the West Des Moines United Methodist Church or the Heinz 57 Rescue.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 13, 2019
