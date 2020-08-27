Ronald David Schlicht



Woodward - Ronald David Schlicht, born January 23rd 1965, went home to be with the Lord April 18th, 2020, at the age of 55. He will be loved and missed by his mother Carolyn Crawford, sisters Barbara and Annette Schlicht, nieces Lauren Johnson, Amanda and Miranda Schlicht; step brothers Gary Crawford, Dale and wife Katreena Crawford, and Ronald William and wife Rosie Crawford; step-sisters Sheryl Sorenson, Rebecca Barlow, Dr. Ruthe Crawford, and Kacy of Texas. Preceding Ronnie were his father Ronald Crawford and brother Michael Schlicht.



Ronnie was special to many of his caregivers throughout his life and will be missed especially by those at Woodward Resource Center who enjoyed Ronnie's charming smile and sense of humor. Celebration of life will be held at a future date, please contact Barbara Schlicht or Carolyn Crawford for more information.









