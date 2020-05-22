|
|
Ronald Dittmer
Des Moines - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our brother, Ronald John Dittmer on May 20, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA.
Ron often said, his body just wore out. Ronald, the first born of Wilbert John Dittmer and Leona McKinney Dittmer, arrived on February 2, 1948. Our parents were farmers and lived at Adel, Grimes, Altoona, Casey, Redfield and Panora Iowa. After Ron completed school, he worked briefly at the Adel Sale Barn. Because our brother had an intellectual disability, our mother in her wisdom, arranged for Ron to attend Vocational Rehab in Des Moines where he learned how to be a custodian. He then worked at Drake University in Des Moines for over 25 years. He cleaned offices, classrooms and also worked for the Drake Reality office cleaning student housing rentals. He made several friends at his job and truly enjoyed just working. Ron also had a second job with KFC frying chicken.
Ronald married Marilyn Fisher on July 28, 1984. Ron and Marilyn liked going to the Clay County and the Iowa State Fairs, mostly to enjoy the fair foods and to attend the concerts. They also enjoyed camping. Although he dealt with physical disabilities in his later years, he was always on the go in his power chair with the assistance of paratransit. He joined the aquatics volleyball group at Mercy Wellness where he made several new friends. When the wellness center closed, the group moved to Altoona Campus. He seldom missed going there until his health declined.
Ron's Catholic faith was important to him. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Beaverdale. He found a way to serve by going to church at least 2 hours prior to the start of mass to unlock the doors, getting the bulletins out and just making sure the mass servers were doing their jobs. When Ron had to move to Bishop Drumm, one of his questions he asked was if he could still go to Holy Trinity.
Ron is survived by sisters Rose Dittmer of Des Moines; Phillis Dittmer of Council Bluffs, Anita Dittmer Purcell (Bill) of Des Moines and Diana Dittmer of Des Moines. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Marilyn, parents Wilbert and Leona and baby sister Dorothy.
We would like to thank the staff of Bishop Drumm Care Center and the staff of MercyOne Hospice for the care they provided our brother during his final days. We would also like to thank Ron's neighbor Pedro, for all his help and friendship over the past several years.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be sent to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 22 to June 3, 2020