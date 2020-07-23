Ronald E. Baxter
Ames - Ronald Eugene Baxter, age 72, of Ames, passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, of a long battle with Parkinson's.
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Avenue, Ames, and continue one hour before services at the church on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday July 28, 2020, at the Christ Community Church, Ames, with Pastor David Staff officiating and may be viewed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88456287304
. Ron will be laid to rest at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be encouraged at all services.
Ron was born on April 7, 1948 in Charles City, Iowa, to Raymond and Minnie (Nier) Baxter. He attended schools in Charles City and graduated from high school in 1966. He then volunteered to the Navy and served over 3 years in Vietnam on the U.S.S. Mt. McKinley Ship. After returning to Iowa he attended Hamilton Business College, and graduated with an A.A. Degree. He then moved to North Platte, Nebraska, and was a manager of a Singer sewing store where he repaired machines. Then moving to Ames, he managed the store at the mall for several years. After that, he moved back to Charles City and worked for the Des Moines Register, as a circulation manager. He was united in marriage, to Carol Anne (Mckibben) Broyles on December 19th, 1992, in Charles City at the Wesleyan Church. He moved to Marshalltown, and continued to work for the Register and Wenco Windows of Grinnell. They moved to Colo, in 1998 and lived there for 9 years before moving to Ames in 2007. He worked for Pella Window Company, in Story City, till their closing, and then spent his last two years in the environmental services department at M.G.M.C. in Ames, before retiring.
He was a member of the American Legion in Ames, and attended Christ Community Church, where he was involved in a small group weekly and a Tuesday morning men's Bible study. On Thursday mornings, Ron and Carol attended a coffee group, which they dearly loved. Ron loved to watch sports of any kind, was an avid newspaper reader, and loved to play cards, work in the yard, and spend time with friends and family helping out where ever there was a need.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Carol of Ames; brother, Melvin (Alma) Baxter, nephew Lucas Baxter (Erin), and niece Annalyn Baxter all of Ankeny; mother-in-law, Marilyn McKibben of Marshalltown; daughters, Christine of Des Moines and Dena of Ames; granddaughters, Brittney of Indianola, Katelyn of Indianola, and Annalise of Ames; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Alivia, Jeramiah, Masyn, and Briar; and his precious dog, Murphy.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Minnie Baxter and father-in-law, Vernon McKibben.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Ronald's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
.