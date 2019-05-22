|
|
Ronald E. Read
Malcom - Ronald E. Read, age 84 of Malcom, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, Madison Church of Christ, rural Brooklyn with Pastor Joel Nielsen officiating.
Burial: Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 5-8 P.M. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn.
Memorials may be contributed to the Madison Church of Christ Building Fund.
Ronald is survived by his wife Janiece "Jan"; three children, Renee (Jamie) Hoffert of Holiday Lake, Julia (Tom) Gerhold of Atkins, and Randall Read of Brooklyn; a grandson, Joseph Hoffert of Holiday Lake; a sister-in-law Darlene Read of Brooklyn and two brothers-in-law Robert Wulf of Ankeny and Dean Montgomery of Brooklyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Gerald, and two sisters Gladys Wulf and Marilyn Montgomery.
Ronald Eugene Read was born September 15, 1934 in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Glen Read and Margaret Hall Read. He graduated from Brooklyn High School with the Class of 1952. Ron served in the United States Army for two years, stationed in Korea. He and Janiece Goodman were united in marriage on December 24, 1960 in Leon, Iowa. The couple lived all but one year at their current farm in rural Malcom. They raised cattle and grain. He never retired.
Ron was a longtime member of Madison Church of Christ, serving as deacon for several of those years. He was a member of the Poweshiek County Farm Bureau for 50 years and also was a member of the American Legion Post 294. Ron was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 22, 2019