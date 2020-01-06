|
|
Ronald E. Streeter
You always try to prepare yourself for the worst and when the worst comes you find out how unprepared you are. Over the years Ron spent time enjoying every aspect of life including traveling with his kids, watching his beloved Yankees and trading insults over favorite football teams. Whenever anyone needed something Ron was the one that they called. He was a staunch Iowa fan but when his granddaughter chose IA State, he welcomed them, unless they were playing each other. He spent 8 years in the Army with 1 year of that in Vietnam. He was very proud of his service. After discharging from the Army, he went to work for the US Postal Service where he retired from. Ron celebrated life every day. When he found out that the food pantry had very little meat to hand out to people in need, he started delivering some meat each week. He knew he couldn't help everyone, but he helped as much as he could. He has left behind much sadness. He also left behind a great legacy with his wife (Becky) of 47 years, his 4 children Lovie Chamberlain (Rod), Twanise Bowley (Adrian), Ron Jr. and Chris (Sarah). He loved everyone of his 15 grandkids and 11 great-grandkids. Ron was always about the kids. He came from a big family and is survived by 7 sisters and 2 brothers. He is following his parents, 2 sisters and 3 brothers into heaven. His family hopes that the hardest working, never give up and never give in husband, father and friend has the biggest wings as he had the biggest heart here on earth.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at American Legion Hall Post 374, 3712 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA on January 11, 2020 2pm-6pm. Burial will be at a later date.
The family requests that instead of flowers that you bring packages of meat to the Celebration. All of this will be donated to the Food Pantry on Euclid (the old target building) in his honor. He hopes that his children and grand children will continue his spirit of giving.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020