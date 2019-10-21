|
Ronald Earl DePriest
Norwalk - Ronald DePriest, age 79, of Norwalk, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
He worked as an engineer for 38 years; retiring as a Lead Engineer for Union Pacific Railroad in Des Moines.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wilson DePriest; three children, Rhonda DePriest (Joe Phipps) of Des Moines, Rodney DePriest (Lisa) of Hannibal, Missouri, and Beth DePriest of Norwalk; his mother-in-law, Victorine Wilson of Norwalk; and a brother-in-law David (Vickie) Wilson of Ogden, Iowa; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation Friday, November 1st 5 to 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service Saturday, November 2nd at 11 a.m. both to be at O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services in Norwalk. For a complete obituary, tribute video, condolences and to order flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019