Ronald F. Fall
West Des Moines - Ronald Francis Fall, 74, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by family. Ron is survived by wife Susan, children Kevin, Rachel Naba, and Julie (Thatcher) Hinman, and grandchildren Bedale, Inejah, Zemira, and Ramez Naba.
A casual gathering well be held Sunday, March 8 at Maplenol Café, 4444 Fuller Road, WDM, located in the Valley Community Center, from 6-730 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to WDM Girls Softball in Ron's name to support their scholarship fund. For full obituary and expressions of sympathy please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Fall family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020