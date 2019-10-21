Services
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
Ames - Ronald Dean Fosse, 78, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa surrounded by his family. A gathering of friends and family will be an hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Thursday October 24, at Bethesda Lutheran Church 1517 Northwestern Ave. Ames, Iowa. Burial will take place at Roland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
