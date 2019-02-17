|
Ronald Gene Bales
Winterset - Ronald Gene Bales, 86, of Winterset, Iowa, died February 13, 2019 at Madison County Memorial Hospital in Winterset. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Van Meter.
Ron served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He had worked for International Harvester in Des Moines as a diesel mechanic for 46 years, retiring in 1996.
Ron is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Roger, Ron, Mike, and LuAnn Sailors; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Wilma (Crooks) Bales; son, Richard; and one granddaughter.
Memorials may be directed to EveryStep Hospice.
Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel in Winterset. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019