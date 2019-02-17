Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Bales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Gene Bales


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Gene Bales Obituary
Ronald Gene Bales

Winterset - Ronald Gene Bales, 86, of Winterset, Iowa, died February 13, 2019 at Madison County Memorial Hospital in Winterset. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Van Meter.

Ron served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He had worked for International Harvester in Des Moines as a diesel mechanic for 46 years, retiring in 1996.

Ron is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Roger, Ron, Mike, and LuAnn Sailors; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Wilma (Crooks) Bales; son, Richard; and one granddaughter.

Memorials may be directed to EveryStep Hospice.

Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel in Winterset. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
Download Now