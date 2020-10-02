Ronald Gene Novak
West Des Moines - Ronald Gene Novak passed away at home with his wife by his side after a long battle with cancer on September 30, 2020. He was born to Stanley Novak and Edith (Nelson) Novak on March 8, 1943 in Osage, Iowa. He was a graduate of Osage High School in 1961. On September 15, 1962 he was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Norby. This union resulted in the birth of one child, Tammy Behrends (John); granddaughters Nicole Carlson (Tyler) and Emily Clayton; and great-grandchildren Mikayla, Trent, Haylee, Pearson, Kinsley, Kaiden and Callaway.
On November 28, 1992 he was united in a second marriage to Anita (Bowers) Lake. He became the loving stepfather of Matthew Lake (deceased), Heather Reyes (Mike), and Mitchell Lake (Sarah); grand-sons Cameron Lockyear, Miles Lake, Jack Reyes and granddaughters Lauren Lake, Emery Lake and Megan Scott (Brent); and Great-grandchildren Marilyn and Mollie.
Ron was the owner and CEO of Gordon Food Products and Donut Supply Company in Des Moines, Iowa for the last 26 years but spent the majority of his adult life in the food industry working for major organizations including Multifoods International and Adams Packing Company.
Ron loved to golf and classic cars, but his true love was cruising the world in his later years. Having never known a stranger, he found solace in meeting people from all walks of life. He found wonder wherever he went.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Ron's honor at 11:00 am on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Lutheran Church of Hope (74th & Ashworth, WDM). The service will be livestreamed at hopeonline.tv/specialevents
. Inurnment will immediately follow at Resthaven Cemetery (19th & Ashworth, WDM).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Food Bank of Iowa or the Ronald McDonald House.
