Ronald Huber
Ankeny - Ronald (Ron) Huber, 72, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away January 1, 2020. Visitation will be held for friends & family on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 from 9am - 11am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 517 SW Des Moines St, Ankeny, IA, with a brief service hosted by Ron's church friends following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Pantry at Holy Trinity Lutheran or to your local animal shelter.
Ron was born on December 19, 1947 to Milbert (Bert) and Erma (Lautt) Huber in Rapid City, South Dakota. He grew up in South Dakota (Rapid City, Aberdeen and Mitchell) and enjoyed spending summers working on his Uncle's farm. In 1965, Ron graduated from high school in Clinton, Iowa. He started working and later began a Liberal Arts major.
In 1968, he entered the US Army where he attended flight school. Ron was a Huey Gunship Pilot while serving his country in Vietnam. He returned stateside in 1970 and went back to college. He received an Associate of Arts degree from Ellsworth Community College in 1972. In 1974, he earned degrees from the University of Northern Iowa with a double major in Speech and Radio & Television Broadcasting, just short of a third in Theatre.
Ron taught... students (a typical response from Ron), in the Ankeny Community School District from 1975 to 2005. Subjects that he covered included Language Arts, Theatre, and Forensics.
Ron is survived by his mother, Erma Bohlke, of Ankeny, Iowa and his son, Travis Huber, of Fulton, Illinois. Ron left an indelible mark on the lives of many students and friends. Those who knew Ron, admired and appreciated his wit, humor, love of debate, stories, direct honesty, and friendship.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020