Ronald James
San Jose, CA - Ron died suddenly and peacefully on September 20, 2019, in San Jose, California. He and his wife Marsha moved here three years ago to be close to their son (Eric) Rick and his family.
Ron was born in 1942 in Des Moines, Iowa, to Arline and Orville James. He grew up on the East side and reluctantly moved to the West side when he married Marsha in 1963.
Ron had many interests. Number one was his family. He taught his son to play baseball, football, golf and how to play the guitar. Rick excelled in guitar and golf.
Ron was very proud when Rick won the Des Moines youth golf championship in 1983. And he was again proud this year when Rick won the San Jose City senior championship. Ron was a great teacher.
He loved sports, especially the Hawkeyes. He never missed a football or basketball game. He had season tickets to the football games for 15 years. Fun Saturdays with friends.
He also loved music, mainly Bob Dylan, The Band, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison and many others. He attended seven or eight Dylan concerts.
Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years Marsha, his son Rick, Daughter-in law Jenny, 4 granddaughters, Katie, Audrey, Dinah and Bonnie, a great-grandson Greyson, three brothers, Richard, Robert, and Roger.
A family memorial has been held.
Memorials may be sent to The .
"Take care of your memories, for you cannot relive them"…Bob Dylan
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 3, 2019