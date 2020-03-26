Services
MITCHELL FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - MARSHALLTOWN
1209 IOWA AVENUE W
Marshalltown, IA 50158
(641) 844-1234
Ronald Keller


1946 - 2020
Ronald Keller Obituary
Ronald Keller

Marshalltown - Ronald Eugene Keller, 73, of Marshalltown, passed away unexpectedly due to a massive stroke on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

In light of the state wide mandate from the Governor concerning COVID-19 that was given on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 stating that no public gatherings over 10 people should take place, services are currently pending at Hope United Methodist Church in Marshalltown and more information will be given as we know more. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Ron and his family. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2020
