Elkhart - Ronald D. Kendig, born January 19, 1933, passed away at the age of 87 on September 7, 2020 at Edencrest in Des Moines. He lived in the Elkhart area all of his life and graduated from Elkhart High School in 1952 with three students in his class. He was deployed to Korea in 1955 and was honorably discharged from the Army. Upon returning from the military, he worked at Firestone over 25 years. Ron bred and raised greyhounds for over 60 years.
Ron is survived by his brother, Keith (Barb) Kendig, sister-in-law, Joan Kendig, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tracey and Evelyn Kendig, sister, Norma Breeden, brothers, Sam and Larry and one nephew.
Graveside services will take place at 11:30 AM, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Byers Cemetery at Cory Grove Church (6603 NE 124th Pl, Elkhart, IA 50073). Please follow social distancing precautions and wear a mask if able.
