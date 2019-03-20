|
Ronald Kriegel
Johnston - Ronald Charles Kriegel, age 68 of Johnston, passed away Friday March 8, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m., Monday March 11, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Brooklyn with Father Corey Close officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Brooklyn at a later date. Visitation: 4-6 p.m., Sunday March 10, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn with a scripture reading at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to the Poweshiek County Honor Flight.
Ron is survived by his mother Kathleen; four siblings, John Kriegel, Bev (Ken) Rubner, Patty (Merle) Hall, Chris Zimmerman (Ron Berger); a longtime special companion, Donna Loux; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Gerald in 2002, his brother Stephen, in infancy, and a great nephew Alex Slaymaker.
Ron was born November 26, 1950, in Grinnell, the son of Gerald and Kathleen Niner Kriegel. He graduated from HLV in 1969 and received his associate's degree in retail management from Kirkwood in 1971. Ron went on to work numerous jobs in regional and general management finishing lastly at Fresh Time Market in Des Moines. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. Ron enjoyed family and vacationing, loved to play cards and always had a knack for winning. Ron had a special trait of bringing love, laughter and making people feel very important. He will be dearly missed by many.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 20, 2019