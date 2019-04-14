|
|
Ronald L. Fletcher
Winterset - Ronald died April 11, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. He was 88.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Monday, April 15 at Ochiltree Funeral Service in Winterset and a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to immediately follow. Burial will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, near Van Meter at 2:00 p.m., Monday. Memorials may be directed to the Winterset Community Band and/or Winterset Law Enforcement and online condolences can be left at ochiltree.com.
Ron is survived by his wife, Darlene; children, Cindy Fletcher and Dale (Kristi) Fletcher; four grandchildren, Michael (Cindy) Fritz, Sarah (Eric) Updike, Ashley Harvey and Faylan Harvey; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ruth Fletcher.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019