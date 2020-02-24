|
Ronald L. Frazier
Pleasant Hill - Ronald Lee Frazier, 77, Pleasant Hill, Iowa died at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born July 15, 1942 in Des Moines to Roger Ronald & Laura Alice (Chamberlain) Frazier.
Ron was a graduate of Saydel High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves as an Airman First Class from 1960 to 1966. He was a resident of Pleasant Hill for 55 years where he most recently served as a school bus driver for the S.E. Polk School District.
Survivors include son, Russell Frazier, granddaughter, Emma Frazier, grandson, Ethan Frazier, and brother, Howard Frazier. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be 11:00 am, Friday, February 28, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, 4447 Oakwood Drive, Pleasant Hill, Iowa 50327. The family will meet other family and friends at the cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020