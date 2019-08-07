|
|
Ronald L. Harsh, Sr.
Ankeny - Ronald Lee Harsh, Sr. was born Feb. 1, 1943 in Des Moines to Fred Earnest Harsh and Norma Lucille (Hensyel) Harsh. He passed away on August 3, 2019 at the age of 76.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10th at First Church of the Open Bible, 2200 Beaver Avenue. A private burial with military honors will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.
See full obituary at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019