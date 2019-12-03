|
Ronald L. Steen
Coralville - Ronald L. Steen, 67, passed away November 27, 2019, in Coralville. A graveside service with honors will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery (34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel) on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 12:30 PM.
Ronald was born on January 21, 1952, the son of William and Marcene Steen, in Des Moines, Iowa. He attended Hoover High School and DMACC. Ronald most recently worked for Walgreens.
Ronald is survived by his son, Christopher "CJ" (Elizabeth); a granddaughter; and his sister, Carol (Ted) Tinlin of Des Moines.
Ronald is preceded in death by his grandparents, Orville and Ethel smith, and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to ARL or the .
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019