Ronald L. Sutphin
Windsor Heights - Ronald L. Sutphin, 79, Windsor Heights, Iowa, died at Ramsey Village in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, January 24, 2020 with his family at his side. Ron was born September 3, 1940 in Des Moines to Harold & Lena (Hollings) Sutphin.
Ron served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War with the Judge Advocate Staff. Upon his return he became a partner of Peddicord, Simpson & Sutphin law firm and later a partner at the Ahler's Law Firm, both in Des Moines, retiring in 2003.
Survivors include wife, Susan, son, Todd (Brooke) Sutphin, daughter, Wendy (Dave) Stone, grandchildren, Tyler and Ben Stone, brother-in-law Donald (Deb) Laster and sister-in-law Nancy (Jim) Laster Burke.
Funeral services will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 5720 Urbandale Ave, Urbandale, Iowa, with the family greeting friends that morning from 9:00 - 10:45 am. The service will start at 11:00am. A luncheon will follow and then burial will take place at Glendale Cemetery, with Military Honors.
More information at ilesfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be directed to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, or Ramsey Village, 1611 27th St., Des Moines or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (arl-iowa.org).
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020