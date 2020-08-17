Ronald L. WassonPanora - Ronald Lee Wasson, 75, son of Nyle & Marjorie (Bancroft) Wasson, was born June 26, 1945. He sadly passed away from complications of Parkinson's Disease on Monday, August 17, 2020.Ron graduated from Panora-Linden High School in 1963. On September 15, 1963 he married his high school sweetheart, Rita Goodson in Redfield, Iowa. Over the years Ron and Rita welcomed three sons; Randy, Rick, and Ryan. Ron started working in construction while in high school with McGuire Construction and helped build the P28 road between Stuart and Panora. When that was completed, he and Rita lived where the work was for McGuire Construction. He then went to work for Duesenberg Construction, until 1975, when he started driving semi-truck for Super Valu out of Des Moines. After 25 years of service, he was able to retire in 2003. After he retired, Ron could be found in "his chair", reading the newspaper with a diet dew in hand, at his grandchildren's sporting events, the casino, playing Bingo with mother, riding around in his Allis-Chalmers tractors, and befriending just about every person he met.Ron loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren which they all affectionately called "Poppy". He prided himself on his children and grandchildren's accomplishments, his camera-man abilities (even though it drove everybody crazy) his old Mopar vehicles, especially his 1970 Dodge Super Bee and collection of Allis-Chalmers tractors.Ron is survived by his wife, Rita Wasson of Linden; sons, Randy Wasson of Aurora, MO, Rick (Jennifer) Wasson of Panora; and Ryan (Jacklynn Morey) Wasson of Linden; 10 grandchildren; Ashley (Clint) Toben, Chelsey (Austin) Miller, Skylar Wasson, Tanner Wasson, Madison Wasson, Lucas Wasson, Emma Wasson, Jared Wasson, Alexis Wasson, Riley Wasson and 5 great-grandchildren; Adrian Leone, Landon Toben, Lexia Leone, Lennon Toben, and Mia Miller, his mother, Marjorie Wasson of Linden; siblings, Donnie (Sue) Wasson of Ottumwa, Vickie (Dick) Keast of Grimes, Pam (Tom) Hotle of Wisconsin, John (Cheryl) Wasson of Linden, and Kathy (Tim) Sedrel of Grimes. He was preceded in death by his father, Nyle, brothers Lester & Roger, and sisters Connie Beard & Patricia Stark.A Celebration of Life for Ron will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Linden Community Building from 4-8 P.M. The family wishes for everybody who loved Ron to come celebrate his life and share their memories.Twigg Funeral Home, Panora, is entrusted with his services.