Ronald Mohr
Marengo - Ronald Ed Mohr, age 88, of Marengo, passed away May 2, 2019, at Rose Haven Nursing Home, Marengo. A memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A private graveside service was held Monday, May 6, 2019, at Ohio Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed in Ronald's name to the Iowa County Fairgounds or Lake Iowa (Iowa County Conservation).
Ronald is survived by his children Sally (Rodney J.) Cronbaugh, of Belle Plaine, and Barry (Marna) Mohr, of Ladora; five grandchildren Scott (Tina) Cronbaugh, of Raymond, Molly (Tim) Weesner, of Ankeny, Emily (Noah) Schmelzer, of Ankeny, Alan (Sara) Mohr, of Ladora and Stacy (Chris) Montross, of Williamsburg; 12 great grandchildren McKenna and Thomas Cronbaugh, Ellie, Cecilia, Maggie and Jacob Weesner, Gabe and Max Schmelzer, Tyson and Easton Mohr, and Brynn and Ansley Montross. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Berniece in 2011.
Ronald Mohr was born January 3, 1931, in rural Victor, the son of Earl P. and Vera F. (Schafbuch) Mohr. He attended the Ladora Schools and graduated in 1949. Ronald started farming at the young age of 13, following the passing of his father. He was united in marriage to Berniece Lucille Madison on September 7, 1952 in Marengo. Following retirement, Ronald enjoyed wordworking, drinking coffee and visiting with the people around the area and at the Ladora Stora. He also enjoyed fishing, being outside or just sitting on his porch and watching the world go by. Ronald loved his beloved dogs. He was an unofficial overseer of the creation of Lake Iowa, where he enjoyed fishing. He belonged to the United Methodist Church of Ladora, was a part of the Production Credit Association, Belle Plaine Sale Barn, Conroy Co-op, and several other organizations and boards. Ronald always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. There were no strangers.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 8, 2019