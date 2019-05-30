|
|
Ronald "Ron/RC" Nesbit
Clive - Ronald "Ron/RC" Charles Nesbit, 75, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. Ron was born on August 10, 1943 in Waterloo, IA to Charles and Janet Nesbit. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jeanne Nesbit; daughter Cara (Matt) Campbell; son Chris (Shannon) Nesbit; grandchildren Lily and Henry Campbell, and Kendall and Adriana Nesbit. Ron is also survived by 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Ron's life will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines. Visitation will be in the Chapel at 10 a.m., with Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. A private family burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lutheran Church of Hope - Mission Fund.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 30, 2019