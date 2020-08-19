Ronald Norman Volcheck
August 26th 1932 -Aug 17, 2020
Passed away at Bickford Assisted Living in West Des Moines, IA. Ron was born and raised in Omaha, NE. Ron graduated from Omaha North high school in 1950, and then enlisted in the Navy in 1951, where he served for four years. Ron became a master welder and oversaw a maintenance crew for squadron of fighter jets. After the Navy, he returned to Omaha and started Safeway Cabs, Inc. with his father. Ron was the head mechanic for his entire tenure, and later also took on the role of president of the company. He married Julene Wahe on March 4, 1967 and had 2 children, Jeff and Amy. Ron bowled in leagues throughout Omaha and traveled to tournaments across Nebraska. He was a diehard Cornhusker fan. Ron loved everything pertaining to cars: working on engines, learning about automotive innovations and watching racing. Ron enjoyed reading, especially thrillers. He was preceded in death by his wife, brother and parents. Ron is survived by his son, Jeff and wife, Teresa; his daughter Amy (Volcheck) Schmadeke; grandchildren, Cael, Jack, Hope and Sean; sister Jeannie; and five nephews and a niece. There will be No Public Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be dedicated the Wounded Warriors
Family Support. Condolences may be sent to Jeff or Amy.